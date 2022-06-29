Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 262.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 77,395 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth $464,000. Key Colony Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 82,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth $6,423,000.

Shares of TBT stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

