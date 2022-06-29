Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,668.9% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 352,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,508,000 after purchasing an additional 348,244 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 266,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,769,000 after acquiring an additional 183,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,834,000 after purchasing an additional 130,190 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT stock opened at $178.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.75 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.