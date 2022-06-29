Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 408.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT opened at $70.18 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.06.

