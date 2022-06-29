Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $15,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of DGRO opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.26. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.