Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,092 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,628,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.24.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $325,041.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,099,106.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,026 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TWLO opened at $91.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.86 and a 200-day moving average of $160.08. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.14 and a 1 year high of $412.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.