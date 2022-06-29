Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 21,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $318.29 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.