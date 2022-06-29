Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $238,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 44.1% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 43,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $184.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $175.69 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.39.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

