Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.59% from the company’s current price.

FTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Get Fortive alerts:

NYSE FTV opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $53.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 44.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Fortive by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 67,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fortive by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortive by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Fortive by 36.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 24,781 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.