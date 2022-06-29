ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $84.79 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $81.26 and a 1-year high of $107.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.20.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

