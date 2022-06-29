FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.52

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.52 and traded as high as $40.66. FormFactor shares last traded at $40.13, with a volume of 337,363 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CL King upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average is $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $197.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.33 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $64,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FormFactor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in FormFactor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 33,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

