Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £138 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) received a £138 ($169.30) price objective from equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a £155 ($190.16) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £149 ($182.80) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £138 ($169.30) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a £150 ($184.03) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £145 ($177.89).

LON:FLTR traded down GBX 62 ($0.76) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 8,444 ($103.59). 408,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,085. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of GBX 7,600 ($93.24) and a one year high of £162.75 ($199.67). The company has a market capitalization of £14.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,680.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9,644.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

