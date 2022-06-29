FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Shares Down 0.4%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.64. Approximately 69,982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 85,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75.

Get FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,304,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,486,000 after acquiring an additional 203,367 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,614,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,397,000 after acquiring an additional 171,083 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,450,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,627,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 101,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,321 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.