Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Up to $27.67

Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.67, but opened at $28.58. Flex LNG shares last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 362 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Flex LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. SEB Equities cut shares of Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 10.76%. Flex LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Flex LNG in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Flex LNG by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Flex LNG by 104.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Flex LNG by 135.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Flex LNG by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Flex LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

