Five Oceans Advisors Trims Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Five Oceans Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 392,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,936,000 after buying an additional 44,470 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,486,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,322,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $267,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.50 and a 200-day moving average of $143.86.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.