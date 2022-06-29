Five Oceans Advisors Purchases 63 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $3,539,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 756,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,839,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 31.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $243.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.77. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.