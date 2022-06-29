Five Oceans Advisors Makes New $201,000 Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,393 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Devon Energy by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 284,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,501,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,519. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DVN opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.59.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.