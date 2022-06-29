Five Oceans Advisors Buys New Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,260 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOK. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. Citigroup raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($7.13) to €6.10 ($6.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue raised shares of Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.50 ($6.91) to €6.00 ($6.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.85.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

