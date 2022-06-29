Five Oceans Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $54.65.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.