Five Oceans Advisors Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,783,668,000 after buying an additional 3,277,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,861,282,000 after buying an additional 2,487,113 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,853,395,000 after acquiring an additional 593,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,423,132,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $80.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $130.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.43 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.80.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Barclays downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.93.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,966 shares of company stock worth $6,038,200. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

