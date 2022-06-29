Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.85-$5.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion. Five Below also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.86 EPS.

FIVE stock opened at $119.45 on Wednesday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $110.83 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.87.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $284.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Five Below by 793.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

