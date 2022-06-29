FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Stephens

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stephens from $103.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FCFS. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $70.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.11. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.71.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

