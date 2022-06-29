First United Bank & Trust Sells 309 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First United Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.0% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,388,336,000 after purchasing an additional 240,099 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,801,122,000 after buying an additional 186,814 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $924,189,000 after buying an additional 48,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,947,000 after purchasing an additional 96,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.15.

HON stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.21. 34,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,155. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.00. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.92 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $117.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

