First United Bank & Trust Reduces Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

First United Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,234,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $186,358.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 552,308 shares of company stock valued at $58,523,220. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.84. 5,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,441. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.53.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.