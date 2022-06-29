First United Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First United Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.83. 9,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,140. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.66. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.