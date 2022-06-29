First United Bank & Trust Has $787,000 Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

First United Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,925,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,175 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,755,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,582,000 after purchasing an additional 116,509 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,748,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,212,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,356,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,096,000 after purchasing an additional 59,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,876,000 after purchasing an additional 80,297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $50.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,895. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

