First United Bank & Trust Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

First United Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.1% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 22,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 94,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period.
Shares of VOE traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.94. 24,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,086. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.86.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
