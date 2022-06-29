First United Bank & Trust Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up 1.5% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of CSX by 35.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.99. 243,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,464,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

