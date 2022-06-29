First United Bank & Trust Cuts Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,840 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PZA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.33. 39,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,639. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $27.51.

