First United Bank & Trust Acquires 535 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $599,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DD stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,844. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.59 and a 12 month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

