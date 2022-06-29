First United Bank & Trust Acquires 273 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSGX. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2,232.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Shares of VSGX stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.33. 2,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,553. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.45.

