First United Bank & Trust Acquires 186 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE SO traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.58. 67,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,717,580. The firm has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,826 shares of company stock valued at $15,368,444 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.