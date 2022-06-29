First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,400 shares, a growth of 170.8% from the May 31st total of 117,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of FTRI opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $17.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

