Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Short Interest Update

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the May 31st total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FIORF opened at 0.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.04. Fiore Cannabis has a 1 year low of 0.01 and a 1 year high of 0.11.

Get Fiore Cannabis alerts:

About Fiore Cannabis (Get Rating)

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. cultivates, produces, and distributes medical and recreational marijuana in the United States. It also operates dispensary in California. The company was formerly known as Citation Growth Corp. and changed its name to Fiore Cannabis Ltd. in October 2020. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.