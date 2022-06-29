FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Trading 2% Higher

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61. 312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 811,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FINV shares. Citigroup upgraded FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.27 to $5.33 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research began coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FinVolution Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,989,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in FinVolution Group by 338.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 354,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 273,820 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in FinVolution Group by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 33,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in FinVolution Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 33,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter.

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects unserved individual borrowers with financial institutions and investors. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

