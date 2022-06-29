FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:FTVIU – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Get FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:FTVIU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 420,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,000.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses providing technological services to the financial services industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.