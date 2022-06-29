Filecoin (FIL) Market Cap Achieves $1.23 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $5.46 or 0.00027195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $110.78 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 87% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.80 or 0.02310647 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00183181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00080133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014997 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 224,974,731 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

