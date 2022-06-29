Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
FRGI stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $189.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 2.07.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $95.61 million for the quarter.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.