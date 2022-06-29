Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

FRGI stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $189.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 2.07.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $95.61 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after acquiring an additional 96,874 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

