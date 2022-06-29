Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.61.

NYSE FIS opened at $94.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

