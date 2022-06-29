Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) Trading Down 0.4%

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.83. 200,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 394.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000.

