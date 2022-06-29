Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Sold by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 18,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.78. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $34.61 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

