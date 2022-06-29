FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Up 308.3% in June

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 308.3% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FFBW stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of FFBW as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FFBW alerts:

Shares of FFBW opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. FFBW has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.