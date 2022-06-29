Ferguson plc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ferguson in a research note issued on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now anticipates that the company will earn $9.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.10. The consensus estimate for Ferguson’s current full-year earnings is $9.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferguson’s FY2024 earnings at $9.99 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from £122 ($149.67) to GBX 9,800 ($120.23) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from £136.50 ($167.46) to £130 ($159.49) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferguson to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,480.71.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $112.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.96 and a 200-day moving average of $141.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ferguson has a one year low of $105.58 and a one year high of $183.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 76.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 51,725 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 12.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 533.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,527,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,083,000 after purchasing an additional 95,955 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

