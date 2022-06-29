FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $396.67.

Shares of FDS opened at $376.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.28. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $326.21 and a 12-month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.94%.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.62, for a total value of $390,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $602,336.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $7,316,865.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,222. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,202,000 after purchasing an additional 64,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

