Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.70

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 15305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98.

About Evotec

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

