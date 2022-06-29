European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.41

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.41 and last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 7065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17.

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. European Wax Center had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $45.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.57 million. Analysts anticipate that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 11.14%.

In other European Wax Center news, insider Jyoti A. Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David P. Berg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,187,500. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the fourth quarter worth $4,951,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth $4,391,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 202,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth $2,176,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

European Wax Center Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.