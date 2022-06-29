Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Up to $12.60

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.60, but opened at $12.95. Euronav shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 6,940 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.57 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 70.67% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently -2.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 38.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

