Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $197,690,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,795,000 after buying an additional 2,099,072 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,628,000 after buying an additional 1,016,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,616,000 after buying an additional 800,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 948,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,932,000 after purchasing an additional 640,319 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,597. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.69. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $53.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average is $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

