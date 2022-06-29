Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “N/A” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.58.

EQGPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$97.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

EQGPF opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.22.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.