Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $90.71

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $90.71 and last traded at $93.37, with a volume of 38941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.24 and its 200-day moving average is $120.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

