EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $57.12

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.12 and last traded at $57.18, with a volume of 608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get EnerSys alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day moving average is $71.18.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.